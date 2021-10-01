Bhograi: Following heavy rains due to deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, several parts of northern Balasore have been flooded and waterlogged again.

Heavy rains lashed upstream areas of the Subarnarekha river for two days. Several houses have reportedly collapsed while 50 panchayats in Bhograi block were marooned due to floodwater.

According to reports, several lowlying villages under Jaleswar, Bhograi, Baliapal and Basta were flooded. A number of villages in Bhograi block were marooned, too.

As communication got disrupted in many villages, people commuted on boats. Roads in this block were submerged under floodwater.

Situation in 50 panchayats under Bhograi block has worsened due to floods while 20 villages in five panchayats under Baliapal block have been suffering the same condition.

Over 25 villages in eight panchayats under Jaleswar block were affected by floods from the Subarnarekha and the Jalaka rivers. Reports said, walls of several houses have caved in due to floodwater.

Locals alleged that paddy crop in hectares of farmland has been washed away by floods. Paddy plants have decomposed. Miseries of the people have compounded.

Safe drinking water is unavailable in flood-hit areas as hundreds of tube wells in four blocks have been under water. Cases of infection and gastroenteritis are on the rise in the flood-affected areas.

