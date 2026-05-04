Bhubaneswar: The impact of Nor’wester storms continues in several districts of Odisha as the regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain and strong winds over the next three days.

Rainfall is likely across several districts Monday, with orange warnings issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi and Rayagada. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain are expected, with wind speeds likely to reach 50 to 60 kmph.

Hailstorms are also forecast at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Rayagada districts.

Yellow warnings have been issued for Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Subarnapur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bolangir and Malkangiri districts for light to moderate rain and gusty winds.

Orange warnings for thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and hail have been issued for Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Jharsuguda districts Tuesday,.

Rainfall activity is likely to continue across the state till May 9.