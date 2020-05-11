Ganjam/Mayurbhanj: At least two people were killed and several other were injured in two districts of Odisha as Nor’wester rains wreaked havoc in the state Sunday night.

Reports said that lightning claimed one life and left three people injured in Keshdiha Purunapani village under Thakurmunda Block of Mayurbhanj district.

The incident occurred when the persons were working at a brick kiln. Other labourers took the injured to the community health centre in the block where one of them succumbed.

Meanwhile, in Ganjam district, one person was killed in a lightning strike while two persons got injured in Katrabada village under Ghatagaon police limits of Keonjhar.

Similarly, due to lightning many domestic animals were killed in Kandhamal and Sundargarh districts.

In Biramitrapur of Sundergarh district, strong winds uprooted huge trees following which the national highway No 143 was blocked affecting vehicular movement. The rain also affected power supply in several locations after trees fell over electric lines causing them to snap.

PNN