Nose pin (Nath) is worn in every state in India. In every state, the design changes, so when you see a woman or Hindi film actress wearing a nose pin, you can easily guess which state it is from.

Talking about Hindi films, the design of Priyanka Chopra’s nath in Bajirao Mastani is Maharashtrian style while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a Rajasthani nath in Jodha Akbar.

Seeing the nath of Bipasha Basu, you will easily understand that its origin lies in West Bengal where they often sport it in traditional ceremonies. Bengali naths’ are round in shape with a chain is attached to it.

In Punjab, girls not only wear lehenga at the time of marriage, but also nath. In Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge Karisma Kapoor was dressed as a Punjabi bride on her wedding day. Most of the Punjabi women wear similar nath in their weddings or on special occasions.

Anushka Shetty is a South Indian actress. If you see the nose ring of Anushka, then you will understand that it is South Indian. In southern India, women wear a small nath in the middle of the nose and sometimes they sport it on both sides of the nose.