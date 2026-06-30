New Delhi: Actor Jasmine Bhasin has shared a health update following her hospitalisation in Dubai and revealed that she has been diagnosed with terminal ileitis, an inflammation in the last section of the small intestine.

The actor, who was in Dubai for a vacation when she fell ill and was admitted to a hospital June 28 on her birthday, said she is still not “out of the danger zone”, but she hopes to fly back and continue her treatment in India.

Terminal ileitis is an inflammation of the last section of the small intestine that connects to the large intestine. Whether it is curable or not depends entirely on the underlying cause. But it is treatable and manageable.

The actor, known for her roles in projects such as “Tashan-e-Ishq” and “Carry on Jattiye”, among others, shared a video on her Instagram story Monday.

“A lot of you are really concerned and need an update about my health. So, I didn’t get medical clearance, and I wasn’t ‘fit to fly’ as per my hospital because I am still not out of the danger zone,” she said in the video.

The 36-year-old actor said she has been stabilised with the injections to be able to travel to another hospital.

“But, home is home. Somehow, they have stabilised me with injections, and right now I am at the airport. I’ll be going to another hospital and get admitted to continue my treatment in India,” she said.