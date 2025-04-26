New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Saturday said principles of non-violence were ingrained in the Hindu religion, which states that not to be vanquished by aggressors is also a part of the duty.

Addressing a book release function, he said the principles of non-violence are based on making people embrace this thought.

“Many people embrace these principles wholeheartedly, while others do not do so and continue to foment trouble. In such a situation, the religion states that not to be vanquished by aggressors is also a part of dharma (duty). Teaching hooligans a lesson is also part of the duty,” the RSS chief said.

He said India has never harmed its neighbours, but is left with no option if someone casts an evil eye.

“We never insult or harm our neighbours. But if someone turns to evil, what is the other option? The duty of the king is to protect the people, the king must perform his duty,” he said.

Bhagwat stressed the need to understand Sanatan dharma in a true sense, saying “religion is not dharma” till it follows the four principles of satya (truth), suchita (purity), karuna (compassion) and tapasya (spiritual discipline)”.

“Whatever goes beyond this is adharma (irreligious),” he said.

Bhagwat said in the present times, religion has been reduced to rituals and eating habits.

“We have reduced religion to rituals and eating habits like who should be worshipped in what manner and what one should eat and should not eat. This is a code… not a principle. Religion is a principle,” he said.

The RSS chief said there was a need for Hindu society to understand Hindu religion, which would be the best way to present its traditions and culture to the world.

“Nowhere does Hindu scriptures preach untouchability. Nobody is ‘oonch’ or ‘neech’ (high or low). It never says that one work is big and the other is small… If you see oonch-neech, it is adharma. It’s compassionless behaviour,” he added.

Bhagwat said there can be many religions and each of them can be great for those following them. But one should follow the path one has chosen and respect that of others.

“Don’t try to change anybody,” he added.

“There is a religion on top of religion. Until we don’t understand this, we do not understand religion. That religion on top of religion is spirituality,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Swami Vigyananand said his book “The Hindu Manifesto” captures the essence of ancient wisdom, reinterpreted for contemporary times.

He said Hindu thought has always addressed the needs of the present while being firmly rooted in timeless principles distilled into powerful sutras by rishis.

“The eight foundational sutras of ‘The Hindu Manifesto’ emphasise prosperity for all, national security, quality education, responsible democracy, respect for women, social harmony, sacredness of nature, and respect for one’s heritage,” he added.

PTI