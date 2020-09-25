Sambalpur: Noted Sarvodaya leader and social worker, Bhagabat Prasad Nanda has died at his residence here, family sources said Friday. He was 82.

Nanda was suffering from prolonged illness and died Thursday. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the demise of Nanda.

“CM@Naveen_Odisha condoled the demise of Sarvodaya leader Bhagabat Prasad Nanda. CM said his association with Bhoodan movement demonstrates his concern for the poor &landless farmers. CM conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul,” the CMO Odisha tweeted Friday.

Nanda, who was born December 14, 1937 at Bolangir, was president of Odisha Sarvodaya Parishad.

He joined Bhoodan Padayatra, led by Acharya Harihar Das in 1959 and later joined the Sarvodaya movement after completing his college education.

While studying law in Cuttack, he became Gandhi Tatwa Pracharaka, Cuttack under Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi in 1962. He also accompanied Vinoba Bhave during his Odisha padayatra in 1963.

Nanda later joined Indian National Congress and he was also secretary, Labour Cell, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee. He served as Political Special Assistant of former Odisha Chief Minister, Nandini Satpathy from 1974 to 1976.

He was also General Secretary of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee. He also worked as a journalist in an Odia daily in Sambalpur from 1981 to 1990.

He was chairperson of Paschim Odisha Nagarik Kriyanusthan Committee, which has been fighting for the establishment of a high court bench in Western Odisha. He was felicitated by Sambalpur University as an eminent public figure and social activist during the 51st foundation day of the University.

