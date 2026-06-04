Bhubaneswar: Eminent Odia litterateur, scholar and former IAS officer Dr Jagannath Prasad Das passed away at the age of 90. Widely regarded as a leading researcher of Odisha’s art and culture, he was best known for leaving a career in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to pursue literature and other creative pursuits. He earned widespread acclaim for his historical novel Desha Kala Patra.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over his demise.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Das. He described him as not only a distinguished literary figure but also an accomplished IAS officer who served both the Odisha and Central governments in several important capacities. Majhi said Dr Das left a unique mark across various branches of literature and that his death was an irreparable loss to the literary world. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସାହିତ୍ୟିକ ଡ. ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ପ୍ରସାଦ ଦାସଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ ସମ୍ବାଦ ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ ।

ସେ କେବଳ ଜଣେ ଉଚ୍ଚକୋଟୀର ସାହିତ୍ୟିକ ନଥିଲେ, ବରଂ ଭାରତୀୟ ପ୍ରଶାସନିକ ସେବା (IAS)ର ଜଣେ ଦକ୍ଷ ଅଧିକାରୀ ଭାବେ ସେ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ସରକାର ଓ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦବୀରେ ରହି ରାଜ୍ୟ ଓ ଦେଶର ସେବାରେ ନିଜକୁ ନିୟୋଜିତ… pic.twitter.com/sNDSR7OAFH — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 4, 2026

Das began writing during his teenage years. In 1951, he published a collection of poems titled Stabaka. His writings regularly appeared in Odia magazines such as Dagara, Jhankara and Asantakali. Along with noted writer Manoj Das, he co-edited Agami, a journal of the Students’ Federation of India.

He wrote two plays in 1960 and held an exhibition of his paintings in 1970. In 1979, he received the prestigious Homi Bhabha Fellowship, which enabled him to conduct research on Pattachitra art. The research was later published as Puri Paintings.

Das’s contributions spanned literature, theatre, painting and cultural research, making him one of Odisha’s most respected intellectuals and creative minds.