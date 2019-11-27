Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma was recently spotted receiving her husband Virat Kohli in Mumbai who returned from Kolkata after the day and night test. The two were seen hugging each other in the airport.

Meanwhile, Virat has now shared a throwback picture with Anushka from their Bhutan vacation a few weeks ago.

Virat posted the picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love@anushkasharma.” The two can be seen on a mountain trek. Anushka is seen walking ahead of Virat as they are surrounded by natural beauty.

The picture got over 3 lakh ‘likes’ within a few minutes. A fan hailed the couple for setting “couple goals” whereas another wrote, ”Cute couple Virushka”. One more fan wrote, “You are so close to nature @anushkasharma @virat.kohli.” Another candid comment read, “Wo sab to thik he sirf outside off stump wala line sambhal lena bhaiya.”

Anushka and Virat were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport where the former welcomed the Team India captain with a warm hug. An excited Anushka waited for him in the car and hugged him the moment they met.

Anushka was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. She has reportedly been signed for Seven — the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Satte Pe Satta. It will be directed by Farah Khan and co-produced by Rohit Shetty.