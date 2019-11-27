Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma was recently spotted receiving her husband Virat Kohli in Mumbai who returned from Kolkata after the day and night test. The two were seen hugging each other in the airport.
Meanwhile, Virat has now shared a throwback picture with Anushka from their Bhutan vacation a few weeks ago.
Virat posted the picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love@anushkasharma.” The two can be seen on a mountain trek. Anushka is seen walking ahead of Virat as they are surrounded by natural beauty.
This one is my blessing . My friend , My confidante , My one true love . I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time . Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and i pray that you always have that in abundance . Happy Birthday my love ❤️🙏✨
The picture got over 3 lakh ‘likes’ within a few minutes. A fan hailed the couple for setting “couple goals” whereas another wrote, ”Cute couple Virushka”. One more fan wrote, “You are so close to nature @anushkasharma @virat.kohli.” Another candid comment read, “Wo sab to thik he sirf outside off stump wala line sambhal lena bhaiya.”
Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers ! Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever 🙏💜✨
Anushka and Virat were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport where the former welcomed the Team India captain with a warm hug. An excited Anushka waited for him in the car and hugged him the moment they met.
Anushka was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. She has reportedly been signed for Seven — the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Satte Pe Satta. It will be directed by Farah Khan and co-produced by Rohit Shetty.