Tihidi: A notice has been served Monday to vacate a medicine store running inside the community health centre (CHC) campus at Tihidi in Bhadrak district.

As per reports, acting on the direction of the Health Secretary, Bhadrak CDMO and Tihidi medical officer sent a notice by post to the medicine store owner asking him to shift the store out of the CHC campus within 15 days.

As per reports, the state government through a circular (No4538/H) in 2015 had directed not to extend the contract validity of the existing medicine stores and disallow the opening of any new medicine store inside the health centres.

The circular was issued following the decision of the state government to provide free health services with round-the-clock free medicine distribution to patients. Some medicine store owners had challenged the instruction of the state government in the Orissa High Court and a stay order was issued by the court in this regard. However, the state Health Secretary has questioned why the medicine stores have been operating inside the hospital campuses in the absence of any interim order from the court and also sought a reply in this regard within three days of receiving the letter.