Rayagada: A history-sheeter, Hadapa Shiba was injured in an encounter carried out in a jungle near the village of Shankesh here in the wee hours of Monday.

Bibhuti Pujari, 19, a resident of Subarnapur, was abducted while he was returning home on the Dhanbad-Alleppey train November 19. Later, Rs 10 lakh was demanded for his release.

Police had been on the lookout for Hadapa for his alleged involvement in that extortion and kidnapping case.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a hideout in the jungle near Shankesh. Seeing the cops, Shiba opened fire at them. In retaliation, police also fired, leading to a brief exchange of fire. After few rounds of firing, Hadapa received a bullet on his leg and also suffered head injuries.

He was first rushed to Rayagada districit headquarters hospital (DHH) and then shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur where he is presently undergoing treatment, it was learnt.

Over 50 cases have been pending against him at various police

In the gunfight, sub inspector of police Rigan Kindo and havildar Dilip Hota also sustained injuries.

PNN