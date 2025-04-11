Bhubaneswar: A notorious brown sugar trafficker, Sheikh Jamshed, was injured in a police encounter late Thursday night in Bhubaneswar’s Khandagiri area. The operation was carried out by the Special Crime Unit of the Commissionerate Police.

According to sources, Jamshed was a key figure in the illegal drug trade in the region. Acting on a tip-off, police launched a coordinated operation to capture him. However, as officers attempted to arrest him, Jamshed reportedly opened fire on them, prompting police to retaliate. He sustained a gunshot wound to the leg during the exchange.

Authorities recovered brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh from the spot, dealing a significant blow to the narcotics network operating in the state capital.

Jamshed was rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in critical condition. He is currently under observation, and his condition is reported to be serious but stable.

Police sources confirmed that Jamshed had long been under surveillance and was involved in multiple cases linked to the narcotics trade. Officials have termed the encounter a major success in the ongoing crackdown on drugs in Odisha.

Notably, police encounters have seen a rise across Odisha recently. In the last month alone, 10 criminals have been injured in eight separate encounters across the state.