Mumbai: Mythological stories have always been a very profitable subject for both TV and movie-makers. Producer Jackky Bhagnani announced Tuesday the launch of Suryaputra Mahavir Karna, a film on the mythological character from Mahabharata. Jackky Bhagnani has billed the movie as an ‘epic saga of the unsung warrior from the Mahabharata’.

RS Vimal, best known for helming the 2015 Malayalam film Ennu Ninte Moideen, has written and directed the upcoming film.

Jackky is the son of veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani. He released a one-minute teaser of the movie offering a glimpse into the grand war epic which has lyrics and dialogues by Dr Kumar Vishwas.

See link for teaser: https://www.instagram.com/p/CLoFeMInE7w/

Jackky said he is looking forward to the release of Suryaputra Mahavir Karna, his dream project. “Growing up, I have always been intrigued by an unsung warrior from the Mahabharata – #Karna. His journey highlighted how one should continue to believe in spirituality, generosity, humility, dignity, self-respect, and being respectful towards his loved ones at any given situation in life. Extremely grateful, excited and proud to present to you, my dream project #SuryaputraMahavirKarna,” he captioned the teaser on Instagram.

The film is also produced by Vashu and Deepshika Deshmukh.

Suryaputra Mahavir Karna will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.