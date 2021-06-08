Chhatrapur: Ever seen or heard of ‘selfie booth’ at a vaccination centre? Well if you haven’t, get ready to hear about one in the age of innovations. A ‘selfie booth’ has been set up at the vaccination centre in Hinjli municipality campus in Ganjam district. People are enthusiastically flocking to the booth to click a picture after vaccination.

The Ganjam district administration is laying special emphasis on vaccination as it is the only way to fight Covid-19.

The vaccination drive for the 18-44 years age group was launched in Berhampur and Chhatrapur towns Monday and it was inaugurated by District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange and Chhatrapur MLA Subash Chandra Behera.

At the same time, people in 45-plus age group in both rural and urban areas are also getting inoculated. It is for this age category that a centre has been set up in the Hinjli municipality office campus.

What sets this centre apart from others is that the administration has erected a cabin here, naming it ‘selfie booth’. It was introduced only to attract people. And the response has been quite good. Virtually none are leaving the centre without a visit to the ‘selfie booth’.

Notably, Ganjam district is in green zone with 755 current active cases. The district Tuesday reported 35 fresh cases, taking the tally to 32,371. So far 31,316 patients have been recovered from the disease.

