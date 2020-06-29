New Delhi: Researchers have developed an Internet of things (IoT) device for soap dispensers. They say it can ensure that people wash their hands properly for over 20 seconds. It is one of the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The device called ‘20Sec4Life’ will glow, beep and play a musical tone for more than 20 seconds. Hence it will help people disinfect their hands properly. This information has been provided by researchers from Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab. The splash-proof device can be mounted on any liquid soap dispenser and operates using a battery, they said.

According to WHO, promoting good hand hygiene is one of the most basic yet powerful tools to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The WHO has been advocating proper method of hand washing since the pandemic outbreak.

The new device can help combat the growing number of cases of COVID-19. In many cases the disease is spreading due to negligence in observing the 20 seconds hand wash rule, researchers said.

“COVID-19 is spreading rapidly and one of the reasons for this is improper hygiene habits. For most people, it is difficult to keep a track of time while washing hands,” Prabin Kumar Das, a B Tech student at LPU, said Monday.

Das and his team developed the device prototypes with four variants. These include an advanced model that offers step by step hand washing instructions in vernacular languages to ensure proper cleaning. The base device is triggered and starts playing music for over 20 seconds. At that time the nozzle of the hand wash is pressed to dispense soap.

The advanced version of the IoT device can be connected via Wi-Fi network and can be paired and operated through a mobile app.

The selling price of the base model post commercialisation is expected to be Rs 70 per unit, the researchers said. “We all are always in a hurry. So we do not realise that we have failed to completely disinfect ourselves by not washing our hands for 20 seconds,” Das said.

“Therefore, we have come up with a simple solution in the form of ‘20Sec4Life’. It will enable people to abide by the prescribed timelines for washing hands,”” he added.