Khurda: After Similipal and Kuldiha forests, a major fire broke out at Barunei forests here Sunday.

Forest department sources said two fire points were found at Barunei forests Sunday and the flames were doused after several hours of efforts by the fire brigade personnel.

According to sources, some locals spotted fire near Gadakhurda in Barunei forests around the noon. On being informed, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and tried to douse the blaze.

“It is suspected that some miscreants might have set the forest on fire. Several trees and plants have been gutted. Our personnel took around three hours to douse the flames,” said Sarat Chandra Mallick, a fire brigade official.

Similarly, fire was also spotted inside Barunei forests near Podapada village of Jatni block. Around 15 fire brigade personnel and two fire engines were deployed to contain the inferno.

“The exact cause of the forest fire is yet to be ascertained. An acre of Barunei forests was gutted. Several wild animals might have been killed in the raging wild fire,” said a source in the fire brigade department.

Khurda forest ranger Asit Mishra said Forest department officials have been put on high alert to deal with the situation. “The situation is under control now. Our officials are inspecting various vulnerable points in the forests,” he added.

Khurda Collector Sanat Mohanty also discussed the issue with the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and stressed on coordinated effort to check similar incidents in future.