New Delhi: NDA partner Janata Dal (United) Thursday opposed the contentious Triple Talaq Bill which was moved by the government in the Lok Sabha.

Participating in the discussion over The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 moved by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, JD(U) member Rajiv Ranjan Singh said his party believed the Bill will cause hurt to the society.

“The Bill will produce a different feeling in the society because no one wants that there should be differences in the relationship between wife and husband,” Singh said.

He said Triple Talaq was a social issue and it should be resolved at the social level. The Bill seeks to curb Triple Talaq and provides for three years jail for the husband. It aims to protect the rights of married Muslim women and prohibit divorce by pronouncing triple talaq by husbands.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has publicly opposed the Triple Talaq Bill. Apart from the Triple Talaq Bill, the JD(U) — an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party — has differences with the BJP on other issues too like Article 370, Uniform Civil Code and a proposed grand Ram temple at Ayodhya.