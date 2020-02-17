Bhopal: The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh asserted once more Monday that there is no move ‘at present’ to undertake the proposed National Population Register (NPR) update exercise in the state. Chief Minister Kamal Nath said his government is not going to implement the NPR.

Nath’s clarification came in the wake of Congress MLA Arif Masood threatening earlier in the day to protest against the party-led government’s ‘decision’ to update the NPR.

“At present we are not going to implement NPR in the state. The NPR notification about which talks were going on was issued, December 9, 2019,” Nath said in a statement.

“After this, the Centre has decided to implement the Citizen (Amendment) Act. It means the NPR notified by the Central government is not the one under the CAA 2019, but as per the provisions of CAA-1955s 2003s rule 3. Despite this, the NPR will not be implemented in Madhya Ptadesh,” Nath added.

MP government spokesman and Public Relations Minister PC Sharma also clarified that the gazette notification on the matter was issued earlier and maintained that the NPR will not be implemented.

Earlier in the day, Masood claimed at a press conference that the Madhya Pradesh governments gazette has mentioned about the Centre implementing the NPR. “This is a wrong decision and we will oppose it,” he said.

PTI