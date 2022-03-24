New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Anand Subramanian, former Group Operating Officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Chief Strategic Advisor to ex-CMD Chitra Ramkrishna.

Earlier March 11, Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal had reserved the order on the bail application of Subramanian.

The CBI opposed the plea and said that Subramanian did not deserve bail. It said that Subramanian should not be released on bail as it could affect the ongoing probe.

“He is an influential person. They think that they will hide after impersonating as the Himalayan Yogi, but we have caught them. They can hamper the investigation,” the CBI said while opposing the bail plea.

Subramanian was arrested by the CBI on February 24. The CBI got his custody till March 9 after which he was sent to judicial custody.

The FIR in the case was registered in the year 2018 under sec. 204 (destruction of document or electronic evidence) and 120B (conspiracy) of IPC and under the Information Technology Act and Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI had on Sunday (March 6) arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, the former MD and CEO of NSE in a case of bourse manipulation. She was produced before the court on Monday (March 7) which remanded her to seven days police custody.

The matter is still being probed by the CBI.

IANS