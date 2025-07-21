Bhubaneswar: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Monday suspended its Odisha unit president, Udit Pradhan, following his arrest in connection with an alleged rape case involving a 19-year-old engineering student.

The incident reportedly occurred March 18 at a hotel in Bhubaneswar but came to light Sunday, when the survivor lodged a complaint at the Mancheswar Police Station.

According to the police, the student alleged that Pradhan had mixed an intoxicating substance in her drink and raped her.

“Based on the complaint submitted by the student, an FIR was registered at the Mancheswar Police Station and the accused was arrested Sunday,” said Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate Additional Commissioner (Zone-V) Biswaranjan Senapati.

The student also accused Pradhan of threatening her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident.

“I was silent due to the influence of Pradhan. However, as the women’s allegations are now being attended to, I dared to lodge a complaint against him,” she said in her statement.

The accused has been booked under various provisions, including rape and criminal intimidation, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, another police officer confirmed.

Following the arrest, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary announced Pradhan’s suspension with immediate effect and said the organisation maintains a “zero-tolerance policy towards gender-based injustice.”

Meanwhile, Pradhan’s supporters staged a demonstration in front of the Mancheswar Police Station, protesting against the arrest.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has also set up a six-member fact-finding team, led by its vice-president Sasmita Behera, to look into the allegations and meet the student.

The panel will submit its report to the state Congress leadership at the earliest, according to a party release.

PNN & Agencies