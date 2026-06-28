Bhubaneswar: National Traders’ Welfare Board chairman Sunil J Singhi Sunday urged traders and other stakeholders to work together to drive economic growth and realise the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

He highlighted the Centre’s efforts to create a business-friendly environment through policy reforms and simplification of rules.

Singhi was speaking at the All Odisha Business Summit Utkarsh 2026, organised by the Federation of Trade and Industry of India (FTII) in association with the NTWB, an advisory body under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, here.

The government is fostering a supportive ecosystem for traders, entrepreneurs, and businesses through progressive policies, improved access to finance, and proactive measures to address their concerns, he said.

FTII president Sanjay Bansal said the NTWB has played a significant role in addressing traders’ concerns and advancing their interests.

At FTII, we remain committed to strengthening and empowering traders through collective efforts. Therefore, I urge traders to join hands with FTII and work together for the sector’s growth and empowerment, he said.

The summit was also attended by representatives from trade bodies, chambers of commerce, industry associations, entrepreneurs, and officials of the National Traders’ Welfare Board.