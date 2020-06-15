Bhubaneswar/Nuapada: The Utkal Gramya Bank authorities Monday suspended Nuapada’s Bargaon branch manager after a centenarian woman was seen being dragged to the bank on a cot for withdrawal of pension recently.

Kuinmati Harijan, the daughter of 120-year-old woman, was seen dragging her mother on the cot after the bank official allegedly asked for physical verification to withdraw Rs 1,500 Covid-19 assistance through her Jan-Dhan account. The incident took place June 10.

The bank authorities suspended the branch manager of Bargaon branch, Ajit Kumar Pradhan, after getting a direction from the state government for taking action on the issue.

Kuinmati Harijan and her ailing mother Labhe reside in Bargaon village. A branch of the Utkal Gramya Bank is only 300 metres away from their residence.