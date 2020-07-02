Nuapada: Even as the district administration expected to harvest a good ginger crop this year, farmers in the district were disappointed that government-supplied seeds have failed to germinate up till now, a report said.

The climatic condition of the district helps farmers go for ginger cultivation. However, 30 per cent of the government-supplied seeds this year have failed to germinate. Taking the matter seriously, senior officials in the district agriculture department are moving from door to door to take stock of the situation.

Ginger cultivation had started in the district on the advice of District Collector Madhusmita Sahoo. The district agriculture department and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) together coordinate with farmers for ginger cultivation here, department sources informed.

In this connection, about 45 local farmers from Bhera, Saliha, Kodomeri, Jengera and Kotenchuan villages were provided with 50kg of ginger seeds each by the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA). Likewise, 22 farmers of Palsabhadar village were provided with ginger seeds by MAFCC. Ginger seeds supplied to farmers are known to be of Subhadra variety — a hybrid type.

Even though farmers went by the guidelines issues by the district agricultural department issued from time to time, the seeds did not germinate even after over 20 days.

Department officials said, farmers have not followed the proper procedure. Things will be clear after eight to 10 days. If the seedlings do not germinate, fresh ones will be provided. Hybrid varieties of seeds were purchased from Koraput”.

Nuapada deputy director of agriculture Javed Mohammed, assistant agriculture officers Himanshu Kumar Mohapatra, Narendra Mishra, including agricultural scientist of KVK Nuapada Lakhanlal Meena and several others visited the farmlands.

