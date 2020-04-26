New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Sunday the coronavirus situation in the country is improving. He said many hotspot districts (HSD) are moving towards being non-hotspot districts (NHSD). The minister also visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre to take stock of the preparedness to overcome COVID-19, a statement from the ministry said.

The Health Ministry also said that 26,917 people have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. So far 826 deaths have been reported in India.

The Union Health Ministry had declared April 15 a total of 170 districts as COVID-19 hotspots and 207 as non-hotspots.

Hotspots are those districts that are reporting more number of cases or where the rate of growth of COVID-19 cases is high. The ministry informed that a detailed direction has been issued to states to tackle coronavirus. It said consolidated efforts are required to utilise this period of lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The districts that have not reported any cases have also been directed to work on cluster containment plans.

Sunday, during his visit, the health minister spoke to some COVID-19 positive patients through video calling. He enquired about their health. Robots handled the technology at the patients’ end, the ministry said.

Vardhan also sought their feedback about the facilities available at AIIMS. This is because necessary improvements can be made, the statement said.

The government through a graded, preemptive and proactive approach is taking several steps for prevention and containment of COVID-19. It is working in close association with states and Union Territories. The situation is being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

After a detailed review, Vardhan appreciated AIIMS for ensuring 24X7 monitoring of COVID-19. He also urged people to observe the lockdown in letter and spirit. He asserted that lockdown is an effective intervention to cut down the spread of COVID-19.

“The situation is improving in India as hotspot districts (HSD) are moving towards being non-hotspot districts (NHSD),” the minister said.

Vardhan asserted that states with high viral load should focus on effective implementation of lockdown measures and containment strategy. They also need to focus on medical infrastructure like adequate availability of isolation beds, ICU beds and ventilators, he said.

As of now, 5,913 people have been cured of coronavirus with a recovery rate of 21.90 per cent in the country, the ministry said.

PTI