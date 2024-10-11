Bhubaneswar: The 14th Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme is set to take place from October 14 to 19 at KIIT University here, organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and jointly with the Ministry of Home Affairs. Around 132 participants from six districts of Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the event.

The programme aims to foster cultural exchange, showcasing the region’s art, culture, and indigenous sports, and promoting national integration, informed Shakti Swarup Singh and Vipin Kumar from NYKS in a press meet recently. The participants will get a chance to interact with Governor Raghubar Das and different sports personalities from the state. Besides cultural engagements, the participants will also tour key industrial areas, national institutes, and historical sites in the state.