Wellington: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have agreed to release World No.1 ODI bowler Trent Boult from his central contract to allow the experienced pacer to spend more time with his family and be available to play in domestic leagues around the world, reports the world cricket governing body (ICC).

The decision does not mean an end to Boult’s international career — a veteran of 78 Test matches and more than 130 white-ball games. But NZC has made it clear that they will give priority at selection to players that are currently contracted.

Boult said the ability to spend more time with his family over the coming years was influential in coming to his decision. “This has been a really tough decision for me and I’d like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point,” he was quoted as saying.

“Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I’m so proud of everything I’ve been able to achieve with the Black Caps over the past 12 years.

“Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket.”

The left-armer has taken an impressive 169 wickets for New Zealand from a 93-match 50-over career that commenced more than 10 years ago.

New Zealand Cricket CEO David White said while disappointed to lose Boult as a fully contracted player, he departs on good terms and with their best wishes.

“Trent’s made a massive contribution to the Black Caps since his Test debut in late 2011 and is now considered one of the best multi-format cricketers in the world. We’re very proud of what he’s achieved,” White said.

“We’ve had several conversations and I know Trent understands that, in terms of selection, NZC will continue to make a priority of those players with either central or domestic contracts.”