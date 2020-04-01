Bhubaneswar: The OAS Association has decided that the members of the cadre will contribute a day’s salary to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) in order to strengthen the resolve of the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Odisha.

The district branches of Odisha Administrative Service Association (OASA) will deposit the consolidated amount in the account of CMRF.

The President and Secretary of OASA in a statement have reiterated that the OAS officers will keep on guarding the cause of the state, the present dispensation espouses with commitment.