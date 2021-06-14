Bhubaneswar: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) family paid tribute to edupreneur Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, advisor of OAVS who passed recently, through a virtual event Sunday.

On this occasion, School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Mishra also participated in the virtual meeting. The minister said Sahoo was a visionary leader and an advisor of OAVS. He added that Sahoo had succeeded in reaching out to deserving children from across Odisha and also ensured they get quality education.

Bijaya Sahoo’s hard work and determination had taken him to great heights said Satyabrata Sahoo, Principal Secretary, School and Mass Education department.

Earlier, Satyabrata Sahoo had revealed that the construction of the proposed Adarsha Vidyalaya at Andharua had already started and the entire project would be completed by 2022. The meeting also reviewed the ongoing civil works related to all Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs).

The model school is a dream project of late OAV advisor Bijaya Kumar Sahoo and commencement of classes from the next academic year will be a befitting tribute to him, Sahoo said.

On the occasion, a music video by the students of OAVs was presented and a plantation drive was also organised to commemorate his memory.

PNN