Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has offered the first ticket for the upcoming T20 match between India and South Africa December 9 to Lord Jagannath, seeking blessings of the deity for the smooth conduct of the game, an official said Monday.

Accompanied by several members of the association, OCA secretary Sanjay Behera offered the ticket to the deity at Shree Jagannath temple in Puri Sunday, he said.

“The first ticket was placed at the lotus feet of the Lord as a symbolic invitation, seeking his divine blessings,” the OCA official said.

According to OCA sources, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has bought tickets for the upcoming international cricket match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

OCA president Pankaj Lochan Mohanty and Behera met the chief minister at his residence and handed over the tickets, they said.

