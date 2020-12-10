Cuttack: Bringing cheers for cricket lovers in the state, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) sounded Wednesday afternoon to organise senior men’s inter-district T20 league from December 14, 2020.

According to an official source, 37 affiliated teams are to take part in the upcoming cricket tournament. The participating teams have been divided into six leagues.

The OCA has intended to hunt for the best talents from across the state. The ones selected from this event will be given a chance in the OCL T20 League as well as in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Championship, the official source added.

The scheduled matches are to be conducted at nine different venues in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

However, the players and officials of participating teams are required to report with respective COVID-19 negative certificates. Moreover, the players and officials will undergo a second round of COVID-19 test upon their arrival.

Participating players and officials who test negative for the infection will only be allowed to take part in the tournament.

Venues in Bhubaneswar:

Cricket grounds of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Vikash Institute, Centurion University of Technology & Management and Town Club.

Venues in Cuttack:

Cricket grounds of Barabati Stadium, Dhaneswar Rath Institute of Engineering and Management Studies (DRIEMS), Ravenshaw University, including Nimpur and Bidanasi.

PNN