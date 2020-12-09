Bhubaneswar: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote Wednesday to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik regarding the relocation of tigress ‘Sundari’. The relocation of the tiger has hit an administrative deadlock and the animal has been currently kept in an enclosure in Satkosia. In his letter to Chouhan has requested Patnaik to ensure proper care for ‘Sundari’ till the time she is relocated to Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan has expressed concern over the health condition of Sundari.

The Kanha Tiger Reserve and Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh are renowned forest areas for tiger safaris, Chouhan wrote in his letter to Patnaik. It is expected that tigress ‘Sundari’ will in all probability be relocated to Kanha.

It should be stated here that, Sundari has been kept in an enclosure at Satkosia, for the time being. The tigress was shifted to Odisha from Madhya Pradesh in 2018, as part of India’s first inter-state tiger translocation project. However, since her arrival in Satkosia, the tiger has been in the spotlight. She had in the past killed many domestic animals and even a local resident.