Bhubaneswar: Acting tough on flouters of traffic rules, the Twin City Commissionerate Police slapped a fine of Rs 26,000 on the owner of a scooter, after a minor boy was caught driving the vehicle without helmet at Khandagiri area in Bhubaneswar Wednesday.

According to a police source, Rs 25,000 was fined as the driver was a juvenile and Rs 1,000 was fined for not wearing a helmet. The challan was issued in the name of Niranjan Dash of Forest Park area.

The minor boy Debasis Parida of Jagamara area is below 18 years of age. He was riding the two-wheeler (bearing registration number OR-02 AG-0183). The scooter was seized under Section 207 of MV Act, as the rider failed to produce a valid driving license (DL).

Notably, the State Transport Authority (STA) has recently emphasised on the pillion rider wearing a helmet stating it to be mandatory. In case when a pillion rider will be caught without helmet, the DL of vehicle rider will be suspended for next three months.

PNN