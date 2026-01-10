Bhubaneswar: Occupational therapy has assumed immense importance in the healthcare sector, especially in the context of changing lifestyles and evolving health challenges, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said Friday.

Addressing the 63rd Annual National Conference of the All-India Occupational Therapists’ Association (AIOTA), which commenced here, Mahaling highlighted the growing role of occupational therapists in improving quality of life and rehabilitation outcomes.

He noted that the Central government has recognised the significance of the profession by enacting the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act in 2021.

The Act aims to regulate and maintain standards of education and services provided by allied and healthcare professionals.

Mahaling further stated that the Odisha government would take steps to frame cadre rules for physiotherapists and occupational therapists and ensure employment opportunities for trained professionals, considering their critical role in healthcare delivery.