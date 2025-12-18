Bhubaneswar: Legislators of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday appealed to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reconsider the state government’s decision to enhance the salaries and allowances of MLAs, Ministers, the Chief Minister, the Speaker, and other constitutional office-bearers.

Following a closed-door meeting of BJP MLAs and Ministers at the party’s state office here, Odisha Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling said Thursday that party legislators have sought reconsideration of the legislation passed during the last Assembly session to hike the pensions and salaries of sitting and former legislators.

Chief Minister Majhi and BJP state president Manmohan Samal were also present during the meeting.

Addressing the media, Mahaling said the Bill had been passed on the floor of the House during the previous Assembly session.

The legislation pertains to an increase in the salaries and pensions of MLAs and former MLAs.

He said that, respecting public opinion, BJP MLAs have submitted a signed application to the Chief Minister requesting a fresh review and reconsideration of the Bill.

“Our government is a people’s government. We respect the mandate and sentiments of the people of Odisha. Keeping this in mind, all BJP MLAs, through a signed application, have appealed to the Chief Minister for a reconsideration of the legislation through consultation and consensus,” Mahaling said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister clarified that the request has been formally placed before the Chief Minister for appropriate consideration, underlining the party’s commitment to public interest and transparency.

It is pertinent to note that the Odisha Assembly recently passed four Bills without any dissenting voice, significantly enhancing the salaries and allowances of MLAs, as well as those of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Ministers, the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Minister.

With the revision of salaries and pensions, Odisha’s MLAs also joined the ranks of the highest-paid legislators in the country.

This move sparked a major debate in the state, prompting the ruling BJP to reconsider the decision.

Notably, the Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly and Biju Janata Dal president, Naveen Patnaik, had earlier announced that he would forgo the recently increased salary and allowances attached to the LoP’s post, asking that the amount instead be used for the welfare of the poor.

