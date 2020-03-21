Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Saturday clarified the confusion over the exemption of trucks and buses during the implementation of odd-even formula in the twin city from March 21. Earlier, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Commissionerate Police had issued notifications regarding inclusion of all public transport vehicles under the alternate day rules in order to minimise the number of vehicles on the road to rein in the spread of coronavirus in the state.

As per the odd-even formula, vehicles with odd numbers ply on odd days while even numbered vehicles ply on even days. Various local administrations in the state including Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police introduced the formula to lessen the number of vehicles on the road.

However, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sagarika Nath Saturday informed through her personal twitter handle that only the taxis and autos have been mandated to follow the odd-even scheme and not the trucks and buses as rumoured.

She urged the public to avoid congregations in order to control the spread of the pandemic in Odisha. DCP Nath also clarified that there are no restrictions on the plying of private vehicles during the period.

“No restrictions on private vehicles. However, we would appreciate if you practice self quarantine and avoid gatherings. Let’s fight this together” She tweeted.

Meanwhile, auto-rickshaw owners and taxi owners welcomed the move but expressed their concerns over the economic distress they will have to face due to the regulations. They sought government intervention in connection with the EMI payments of bank loans for the purchase of vehicles that happen to be their sole source of livelihood.