Chhendipada (Angul): Even though several villages under this block have been declared ‘open defecation-free’ (ODF), a precious little has changed so far.

The grim picture was revealed during a recent drive in the block to check the progress of the ambitious Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

According to sources, most households in the block do not have toilets. “And those having the facility prefer defecating in open due to lack of adequate water supply,” said a villager requesting anonymity.

This apart, the amount being provided by the government to build latrine is a meagre. “The government provides Rs 12,000 to a household for constructing a latrine. It is insufficient to meet with the ever-rising prices of construction materials,” added the villager.

Although community toilets have been built in a few villages of the block, women and girls feel unsafe to use them especially after sundown.

Signages put up at village approach roads read, ‘An open defecation-free village welcomes you. We, the villagers, are committed to keep our village open defecation-free’. “Such meaningless signages are no less than a mockery,” claimed a few rights activists of the block.

In order to meet the ODF target in pen and paper, sub-standard latrines were hurriedly constructed and villages were declared ODF in August, 2019. However, many genuine beneficiaries in the block are yet to avail the amount for building latrines as their names did not reflect in the list, the activists pointed out.

They added that the latrine building has become a money-minting sport for a few unscrupulous block officials as they work hand-in-glove with the local contractors to make some extra bucks.

“We have highlighted the issues with the authorities on several occasions but a little has been done in this regard,” the activists said.

Notably, the Narendra Modi-led Union government had set a goal is to make India ODF by October 2, 2019.