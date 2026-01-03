New Delhi: Senior India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj Saturday made a comeback to the ODI side for the three-match home series against New Zealand while Shreyas Iyer was included subject to fitness clearance.

Siraj, who was overlooked for the home series against South Africa, is back in the ODI setup.

Shreyas Iyer, who was hospitalised during the ODI series in Australia in November for spleen laceration, will need to prove his match fitness in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this month to get fitness clearance from the Centre of Excellence (COE).

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was not cleared by the COE to bowl 10 overs in a match and therefore the selectors did not include him in the team for the series beginning in Vadodara January 11.

The other two matches will be played in Rajkot and Indore January 14 and 18 respectively.

Ruturaj Gaikwad could not get the selectors’ nod after scoring a fine hundred during the South Africa series.

India ODI squad for NZ series:

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC; subject to fitness clearance), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

