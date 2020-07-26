Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday congratulated Odia artist PK Mahanandia for his appointment as the consultant to the Swedish Government’s Art Department.

“Greetings and congratulations to PK Mahanandia, an Oriya artist who has been appointed as a consultant to the Swedish government’s Art Department. His success has brought glory to the entire state. May he gain more fame in the days to come(sic),” tweeted the CM.

PK Mahanandia had become famous for his bicycle journey from New Delhi to Gothenburg in 1977 to meet his love interest Charlotte Von Schedvin of Sweden.

Mahanandia was born in a weaver family in Kandhapada under Athamallik sub-division in Angul district in 1949. After his school education at Athamallik, Mahanandia joined Visva-Bharati to study art. However, he returned home due to his inability to pay tuition fee. He later joined Government College of Art and Crafts at Khallikote to study art. Subsequently, Mahanandia went to the College of Art in Delhi to study fine arts in 1971.

While studying in Delhi College of Art, he rose to fame in portraiture by drawing the portrait of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He sought permission from the authorities to sit under the holy fountain at Connaught Place and draw portraits. It is here that he met Von Schedvin December 17, 1975.