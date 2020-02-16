Bhubaneswar: Odia lad Abinas Nayak has bagged the trophy in the Season 6 of the highly popular cooking reality show Masterchef India. He was awarded a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakhs to mark the win.

27-year-old Abinas Nayak competed against 35-year-old Oindrila Bala in the grand finale and he was announced as the winner of Masterchef Season 6 after a series of tasks.

Many former Masterchef India winners and celebrities including Ripu Daman Handa, Varun Sharma, and others were also invited as guests in the final episode.

A techie working with Infosys and originally from Ganjam district of Odisha, Abinas left the three Judges of the reality show- Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia-spellbound with his dish ‘Chicken Besar’ (a mustard paste-based dish) in the audition round of MasterChef India Season-6.

Giving a contemporary twist to the traditional dish of the state, Abinas wowed the judges. His stellar run continued till the final episode landing him the Masterchef title and cash prize.

PNN