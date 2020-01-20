BHUBANESWAR: A student from Odisha, Yash Mishra, has been conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in the field of scholastic achievement. President Ram Nath Kovind will felicitate him with the award on the occasion of Republic Day.

Mishra was formerly a Std IX student of DAV Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar. Now based in Kota, he studies at Sir Padampat Singhania School. He has won more than 400 prizes and 200 odd medals in categories such as essay, debate, math and science competitions among others.

Apart from this, he has represented India in Singapore Asian Mathematical Olympiad and won gold medal for India among 19 countries. Mishra also bagged the first rant at the third level of International Olympiad of Mathematics among 24 lakh students of Std II to XII and was selected for an all-paid educational trip to UK.

In more instances of making his country proud, Mishra was awarded with UNSW gold medal and secured highest mark among students of 16 countries in Mathematical Olympiad. He also also topped a national-level which earned him a trip to NASA, USA. The child prodigy has also been awarded with Exceptional Achievement award in the field of academics by Government of Odisha.