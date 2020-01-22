New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2020 to Yash Mishra of Odisha along with other students from across the country here.

Yash has been awarded Bal Puraskar in scholastic category along with six other students from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Puducherry and Kerala.

The President of India conferred Bal Puraskar on seven students in art and culture category, four students for bravery, 14 students in innovation category, four students for social service and 13 students presented award for their outstanding performance in sports.