Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast formation of a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours and issued a Yellow Warning for several districts, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface winds during the afternoon and evening hours, according to its latest bulletin issued Sunday evening.

In view of the developing system, fishermen have been advised not to venture into several parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal between May 10 and May 11.

The advisory extends to most parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal and nearby southeast Bay of Bengal from May 12 to May 15, and along and off the Tamil Nadu coast during May 13–14.

Weather experts indicate that the system is likely to track northeastwards toward the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Myanmar over the coming week. The possibility of cyclone formation remains low at present.

However, meteorologists have not ruled out a mild intensification into a depression during its course.

A trough extending from northeast Bihar to coastal Andhra Pradesh, passing through Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, is expected to influence weather conditions in Odisha.

As a result, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40–60 kmph, is likely across the state between May 10 and May 14.

Temperatures are also expected to rise by 2–4 degrees Celsius across the state after the next two to three days. Wind speeds of 40–50 kmph are likely in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar, with additional impact across Rayagada, Kora put, Balasore, Bhadrak, and coastal districts, including Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Monday.

Thunderstorms are likely to occur in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Sundargarh May 12.

Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, and Sambalpur may experience gusty winds and lightning May 13, IMD said. Similar conditions may persist May 14 also.

While no warning has been issued beyond May 14, light rainfall may continue over parts of southern and coastal Odisha for another couple of days thereafter.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, especially during the afternoon and evening hours when thunderstorm activity is expected to peak.