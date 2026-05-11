Chandbali: Two police constables were suspended Sunday after a rape accused escaped from the Chandbali court premises in Bhadrak district Thursday.

The suspended officers, identified as Akshaya Das of Karanjamala police outpost and Ramakanta Sethi of Banshada police station, were escorting the accused when he fled.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Debabrata Das, a resident of Kuamara village, had been arrested under IPC Section 376 pertaining to rape, and Banshada police had brought him to Chandbali court Thursday.

Das managed to evade the two constables and escape from the court premises. Bhadrak Superintendent of Police Manoj Raut suspended both officers for dereliction of duty.

The accused remains at large, and police have yet to apprehend him.