Bhubaneswar: The Odia Cultural Association of Belgium (OCAB) organised a pre-Diwali gathering in Brussels, bringing together over 100 members of the Odia diaspora community from Belgium and Luxembourg recently. The event celebrated the cultural heritage of Odisha, with traditional rituals and festive performances. The celebration started with lighting the ceremonial lamp and worshiping Lord Jagannath, embodying the spirit of unity and devotion. Attendees enjoyed a line-up of cultural performances, featuring Odishi and Sambalpuri dances, performed by a skilled group of women, which captivated the audience. “We are thrilled to see such a wonderful turnout for our preDiwali celebration,” a spokesperson from the association said. “Events like this not only strengthen our bonds as a community, but also keep our cultural heritage alive, especially for younger generations,” he added. Established in 2022, OCAB has worked to create a sense of community among Odias in Central Europe. This year, the association also celebrated other major events, including Utkal Divas and Raja, furthering its mission to unite the diaspora and showcase Odisha’s rich cultural legacy. “The association will continue organising cultural gatherings and initiatives, helping to preserve and promote Odia culture in Europe,” an OCAB member said.