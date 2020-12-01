Bolangir: Subhashree Rayaguru, the daughter of Bolangir Special Judicial Magistrate (SJM) Ramesh Chandra Rayaguru, is all set to fight for the title of Femina Miss India-2020 slated to be held in Mumbai.

Subhashree is among the 31 state winners for the Femina Miss India 2020. She was among the top 5 finalists from Odisha contesting to represent the state in the national level pageant and stake a claim to the Miss India title.

Subhashree is a lawyer and an anchor by profession.She has hosted over 3000 national and state level shows and displayed her anchoring skills. In addition, the Balangir girl is the official emcee of e-commerce app Amazon. Subhashree has also featured in many live TV live shows and commercials,

When asked about her hobbies, she rates dance, singing and physical fitness as her top passions.

Her passion for acting and modeling were nurtured from her school days at Kendriya Vidyalaya-II here.

Subhashree is also a keen athlete. She has represented her school in regional level Kho-Kho competition and district-level badminton and cricket.

” Hard work and dedication are the two key reasons for my success. I aspire to work towards women’s empowerment and start groundwork on this front in the near future”, she expressed.

PNN