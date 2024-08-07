Bhubaneswar: Odia IPS officer Rashmi Ranjan Swain has been appointed as the director general of police in Jammu & Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a notification issued Wednesday.

Swain incidentally hails from Rourkela. He had been holding the additional charge as DGP, J&K.

Now he has confirmed for the post in the Union Territory.

After assuming charge Swain will continue in the position till September 30, 2024 or until further orders whichever is earlier, the notification stated.

Swain has always been at the forefront in the fight against terrorism in J&K.

PNN