Bhubaneswar: Numerous Odia IT professionals are working outside Odisha and abroad due to lack of adequate opportunities in the state, speakers said at the ‘Global Odia SAP Summit 2025’ organised at Dhauli Garden Sunday.

Participants said many professionals are compelled to seek jobs outside Odisha as the state does not offer enough opportunities, while those willing to work with IT companies based in Odisha are often offered comparatively lower salaries.

They said that if more IT companies are encouraged to set up operations in Bhubaneswar, professionals working outside the state could return to work on their home soil and contribute to Odisha’s development.

In the era of digital transformation and AI, the importance of the IT sector has increased significantly, and the state government should give greater focus to the sector, speakers said.

Around 550 Odia IT professionals, including men and women working in Odisha, other parts of the country and abroad, attended the event.

The meet saw discussions on the growth of the IT sector in Odisha, available opportunities and various challenges faced by the industry.

Speakers expressed concern that despite BJP being in power at both the Centre and the state, Odisha continues to lag behind in the IT sector.

They said the state has immense potential for IT growth, but the opportunities are not being fully utilised.

As a result, many Odia youths are being forced to seek employment outside the state. Speakers at the conference said the government must focus on how the IT sector in Odisha can grow in the coming years and stressed the need to provide land, basic infrastructure and a single-window clearance system to generate large-scale employment.

Among others, Global Odia SAP president Deepak Mishra and secretary Satyaranjan Swain attended the mega event.