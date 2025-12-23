Bhubaneswar: A court here Monday awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to three persons after convicting them of peddling brown sugar in the City in 2020.

The 3rd Additional District Judge-cum-Special Judge, Bhubaneswar, Khurda held Sk Sagba, Tanmay Kumar Sahoo and Sk Fakir guilty in a drug peddling case (06/2020) registered at STF Police Station under Sections 21(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The court also imposed a fi ne of Rs 1 lakh on each of the convicts.

STF sleuths nabbed the three near Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar while they were trying to peddle brown sugar January 19, 2020.

The sleuths recovered 324 grams of brown sugar, one motorcycle and other incriminating materials from their possession