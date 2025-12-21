Bhubaneswar: Laxmisagar Police arrested a woman and her male accomplice for selling brown sugar near Lotus Hotel Lane, seizing 10 grams of the drug along with cash, mobile phones, and a scooter, officials said Saturday.

The arrests followed a written report filed by Sub-Inspector Sambhunath Patra, leading to a case being registered at Laxmisagar police station and an investigation being initiated.

According to police, acting on reliable information about brown sugar sales, a team raided Lotus Hotel Lane December 19. During the operation, 25-year-old Sushree Nayak was caught selling the drug in small polythene packets, while her 25-year-old associate, Sagar Behera, was collecting money from buyers.

On spotting the police, both accused tried to flee but were overpowered and detained. A personal search recovered 10 grams of brown sugar from Sushree, along with Rs 1,000 in cash, two mobile phones, and a scooter. During interrogation, both accused reportedly confessed to knowingly selling brown sugar for illegal profit.

They were booked under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act and forwarded to court. Further investigation is ongoing to trace the source and network behind the illegal trade.