Bhubaneswar: Among the 22 jawans who were martyred in the encounter with Maoists at Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh, there was an Odia jawan as well.

The Odia fallen hero has been identified as Subash Nayak, a resident of Koksara block in Kalahandi district. Nayak, who was working as a constable with district reserve guard DRG battalion. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and one son.

Notably, a total of 22 jawans were killed in an ambush by Maoists Sukma-Bijapur border area April 3. The deceased jawans include eight district reserve guard jawans, six CoBRA commandoes, six special task force (STF) members and one jawan of the ‘Bastariya’ battalion of CRPF. And one CoBRA jawan has since been missing. However, the Maoists have claimed that the missing jawan has been taken hostage.

Besides fatalities, as many as 31 jawans suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment.